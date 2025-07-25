Gemini: Fitness and weight loss efforts will show positive results, helping you move toward better health and energy. If you've been waiting for someone to repay a long-standing debt, luck may favor you today with an unexpected return of your money. Those in need of emotional support may find comfort and guidance from elders. A sudden spark of romance could surprise you and lift your spirits. It’s also a great day for relaxation, entertainment, and indulging in your favorite pastimes. Your spouse may shower you with extra affection and attention, making the day feel even more special. And sometimes, simply listening to your favorite music may uplift your mood more than a strong cup of tea. Remedy: To enhance harmony in family life, chant ‘ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः’ (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.