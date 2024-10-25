Gemini: Today is an ideal day to nurture your spiritual or religious interests. Businesspersons may see financial gains with the support of a close friend, helping to resolve some ongoing challenges. Set aside time to address any issues your children may be facing. This is not the best moment to share your personal feelings or secrets with your partner. If you’ve been waiting for some excitement, today might bring a welcome change. Your spouse’s harsh attitude may weigh on you, so be prepared. Drawn toward spirituality, you may feel inclined to visit a spiritual teacher for guidance. Remedy: Wearing black clothing frequently can help bring stability and strength to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 pm and 1:15 p.m.