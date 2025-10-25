Gemini

Your health will benefit from sharing joy with others. Investments made today, especially long-term, can yield gains. Don’t expect your troubles to be noticed by others—some may not recognize your struggle. A surprise romantic encounter may confuse you. Scheduling ‘me time’ is critical today. An exciting turn awaits your married life. Fight any sense of isolation by venturing outdoors. Remedy: Distribute chocolates and milk sweets to young girls for familial happiness.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.