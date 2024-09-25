Gemini: Ensure you get enough rest today to restore your energy. Financially, you may find yourself spending on various things, so it's important to create a well-planned budget to manage any challenges or money-related issues. You may get the chance to attend social events that could introduce you to influential people. Love is in the air, and you'll feel a sense of bliss today. At work, don't rely on excuses—make sure to stay on top of your tasks to remain in your boss's good graces. You might feel the need to escape to a peaceful place away from relatives. A warm, affectionate hug from your spouse will make your day extra special. Remedy: To attract the positive influence of Venus in your professional life, always wear neat, well-ironed clothes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.