Gemini: Share your family concerns with your wife and make time for each other to rediscover and reaffirm your bond as a loving, nurturing couple. Your children will also sense the joy, peace, and harmony at home, creating a more spontaneous and free-flowing environment for everyone. Financial issues could cause tension within the family today, so choose your words carefully and seek advice from loved ones before making any major decisions. Someone you live with may be particularly irritated by your recent actions, so be patient and understanding. Don’t forget to forgive your beloved today — letting go will strengthen your relationship. After work, indulge in a favorite hobby to relax and recharge. Remember, marriage is more than just sharing a home; it's about sharing meaningful moments together. Spending quiet time beneath the shade of a tree can bring you mental and physical peace, helping you reflect on life’s deeper lessons. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek (ritualistic offerings) to a Shivling to strengthen your finances.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.