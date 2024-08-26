Gemini: An increase in family medical expenses is possible today. You might have a disagreement with your spouse over money matters, but your calm demeanor will help resolve it. Your ability to impress others will lead to rewards. Avoid using emotional manipulation with your partner. Your hard work at the office will be recognized. Finishing your tasks on time and heading home early will bring happiness to your family and leave you feeling refreshed. However, your spouse's behavior might impact your professional relationships today. Remedy: Wear a seven-faced Rudraksha to maintain good health.

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM