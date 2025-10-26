Gemini:

Tread lightly in relationships to avoid strife, especially with your spouse. Monetary gains are possible through your children, making you proud. Family support brings comfort. Don’t let minor missteps spoil loving opportunities. Those at work will earn recognition. You may find house chores eating into your alone time, but the emotional closeness with your partner can intensify. Remedy: Carry a copper coin or piece of copper to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.