Gemini: Despite being in high spirits, you'll miss someone who isn't with you today. You'll realize that managing your spending is key to keeping your finances in check, and this lesson will be clear today. Be mindful of your words, as they might hurt your grandparents' feelings; it's better to stay silent than speak unnecessarily. Remember, life becomes meaningful through thoughtful actions—show them you care. True love resonates deeply with those who embrace it, and today, you'll feel that love in a way that makes you forget everything else. With luck on your side, you'll find yourself in the right place at the right time, bringing you unexpected gains. Be careful not to waste time on excessive TV or mobile usage. Life feels magical when your partner is truly amazing, and today, you'll experience just that. Remedy: To enhance positive energy in the family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or place it in a pot filled with mud at home.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:20 am to 12:30 pm.