Gemini: Today brings relief from a long-standing ailment, making it a beneficial day for you. Avoid alcohol or intoxicants, as carelessness in such a state may cause you to lose valuable items. Spending time with family or close friends will add joy to the day. However, interference from your spouse’s family could create some disturbances. While your family may share their concerns, you might prefer staying in your own space and engaging in something you enjoy. The health issues of your spouse could delay some of your tasks. On the brighter side, running will greatly benefit your health—it’s simple, free, and one of the best exercises. Remedy: Offer laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and then donate them to the underprivileged. This is believed to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.