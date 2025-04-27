Gemini: Don’t let negative thoughts linger—address them early before they begin to affect your peace of mind. Engaging in charitable activities or donation work can help clear your head and bring you a sense of fulfillment. Today, you may need to spend a considerable amount on your mother’s or father’s health. While it may impact your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. A new relationship on the horizon looks promising, with the potential to be both lasting and rewarding. Even if love seems disappointing right now, don’t let it dampen your spirit. If you’ve been contemplating a new venture, now is the time to act—favorable opportunities are aligning, so don’t hesitate to pursue what you truly desire. Your sharp instincts will keep you a step ahead of others. However, be mindful—relatives could be the cause of tension between you and your spouse today. Remedy: For financial stability, consider offering laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and then distributing them to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11 am.