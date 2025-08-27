Gemini: Your hopes will blossom today, filling you with positivity and joy. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others, and many people will be eager to befriend you—something you’ll gladly welcome. In matters of love, the day looks especially beautiful, full of warmth and affection. Despite minor obstacles, you are likely to achieve much today. However, watch out for colleagues who may become moody if things don’t go their way. Surprising your spouse by setting aside work and spending quality time together will make the day even more memorable. When your partner is truly wonderful, life feels magical—and you’re likely to experience that today. Remedy: Worship the silver idol of your household deity regularly to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.