Gemini: You’ll feel relaxed and in a cheerful mood to enjoy the day. While the morning may start on a positive note, unforeseen expenses in the evening could cause some concern. Good news from distant relatives will bring joy and uplift the entire family’s spirits. If you’re going on a date, steer clear of controversial topics to keep things pleasant. It’s a day filled with laughter and positivity, with most things falling into place as you wish. Although a heated argument may occur during the day, the evening promises to be delightful with your spouse. Consider hosting a spontaneous get-together at home for a fun and relaxed time. Remedy: Show affection and respect to your elder brothers to invite prosperity and stability into your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.