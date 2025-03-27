Gemini: Prioritize your health and bring order to your life. Those who haven't received their salaries yet may feel stressed about finances and might consider borrowing money from a friend. Children may not meet your expectations, but instead of feeling disappointed, encourage them to strive towards success. Love is in the air, and you'll have plenty of romantic opportunities. A kind gesture at work could turn rivals into friends. Despite a hectic schedule, you'll find time for yourself today to enjoy your favorite activities. The evening with your spouse may turn out to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Improve your health by donating a cow. If that's not feasible, contribute an amount equivalent to its cost at a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.