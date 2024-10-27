Gemini: Today brings a chance to enjoy some relaxation. If you've been struggling financially, a sudden inflow of money might ease some long-standing issues. While it’s good to focus on others' needs, being overly generous with children could lead to complications. Missing someone special may make everything feel a bit dull. Use your professional influence to boost your career—you have the skills to reach new levels of success. Although you may plan to enjoy your favourite activities, work demands could keep you busy. A small morning inconvenience, like a power outage, might slow you down, but your spouse will lend a helping hand. Remedy: To enhance family harmony, keep a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase at home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.