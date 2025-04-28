Gemini: Avoid wasting time criticising others today, as it could negatively impact your health. New business deals might seem attractive, but may not deliver the expected profits — avoid making quick investment decisions. You could get a chance to attend social events, where you'll meet influential people. Your love life may take a serious turn today, with your partner possibly bringing up the topic of marriage. Think carefully about all aspects before making any decision. It’s better to postpone starting new projects or making big expenses for now. Today will be a mix of good and confusing moments, which might leave you feeling tired and unsure. Doubting your partner’s sincerity could harm the happiness of your married life in the future, so handle matters with care. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to maintain good health and stay disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6.30 pm.