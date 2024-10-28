Gemini: The support of influential people will give a significant boost to your morale today. Financial gains are likely, but remember that donating to charity can bring you mental peace. Children may pitch in with household tasks, easing your load. Your romantic relationship might take a new direction, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage—be sure to think through every angle before making a decision. Your inner strength will help you excel at work, making it a productive day. Though outstation travel may feel uncomfortable, it could lead to valuable networking opportunities. Today is a perfect day to enjoy the positive aspects of your marriage. Remedy: To enhance an active and positive love life, consider serving and feeding black cows.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.