Gemini: You’ll need to pay a bit more attention to your health today. Be cautious with financial decisions—trusting someone else's advice could lead to losses. Your children might disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor activities than planning for their future. A one-sided crush will only bring you emotional pain. Homemakers may find some free time today to enjoy a movie or unwind on their phones after finishing household tasks. Your partner’s laziness could hinder some of your plans, causing frustration. If you're feeling bothered by any conflicts, it’s best to discuss them with your family and work toward a solution. Remedy: For better financial prosperity, use a moderate amount of red chili when cooking.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.