Gemini: Your health will remain good despite a hectic schedule. Married individuals may receive financial support from their in-laws today. Patience may run low, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting those around you. Your partner may feel hurt by something you said—acknowledge your mistake and make amends before it leads to conflict. At work, expect sudden scrutiny; any errors could have consequences. Business owners may find an opportunity to take their ventures in a new direction. Exciting invitations and a surprise gift may come your way. You might rediscover your love for your spouse today, as they truly deserve it. Remedy: Donate a silver idol of a cow to the female members of your family for success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.