Gemini: Your health is likely to remain excellent today, giving you the energy and confidence to pursue your goals. With self-belief and a little support, you have the potential to boost your financial situation significantly. You may feel inclined to make valuable purchases—perhaps jewelry or a new home appliance—adding comfort or elegance to your life. Romance is in the air! Your love life shines today, filled with affection and connection. Keep nurturing that bond. Any construction or renovation work initiated now is likely to progress smoothly and meet your expectations. Marriage brings a joyful shift today, strengthening your emotional bond with your partner. You might also find yourself focusing on personal grooming—enhancing your appearance is a step toward becoming the best version of yourself. Remedy: To strengthen your financial prospects, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.