Gemini: Being overly suspicious could lead to setbacks today. Try to control the urge to live in the moment and avoid overspending on fun or entertainment. Your sense of humour will help you stand out and be liked at social events. You’ll add value to your life by letting go of past grievances and forgiving your partner for her earlier lack of attention. However, your partner might be difficult to handle today. If you’re staying away from home due to work or studies, take some time to connect with your family. A heartfelt conversation may bring out some emotions. By the end of the day, you’ll feel that the promises made during your marriage truly hold meaning—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, offer sweetened rice to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.