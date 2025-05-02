Gemini: Your polite nature will earn you praise from many people today. Avoid giving business credit to anyone who asks—it's better to stay cautious. Family members, especially elders, will show you love and support. Wedding plans may be on the horizon for some, while others might experience a romantic boost. Feeling the value of time, you may prefer to spend some quiet moments alone—and that could actually do you good. It’s a wonderful day for your married life, so express your love to your spouse. It’s never too late to plan ahead—use this day to think about a brighter future for yourself and your family. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp daily to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.