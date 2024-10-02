Gemini: Today, you can expect good health, making it a perfect time to play with friends. With self-belief, you'll find opportunities to earn money with the help of others. Focus on new experiences and don’t hesitate to seek support from your closest friends. You and your partner will dive deep into a wonderful love experience today. You may also receive positive news at work. You’ll have plenty of time for yourself, which you can use to pursue your passions, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. However, be aware that a lack of trust between you and your spouse could create tension in your marriage. To boost your income, consider feeding crows with rotis or wheat bread.

Lucky colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.