Gemini: You will find relief from the stress and worries that have been troubling you for some time. This is the right moment to make lifestyle changes that can help you keep such tensions away permanently. Financially, the day looks favorable—you may be able to raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for new projects. However, avoid being overly generous, as some close to you might misuse your kindness. In love, you and your partner will enjoy deep emotional bonding and a joyful experience together. At work, it is better to quietly focus on your goals without revealing too much until you succeed. Realizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will actually prove beneficial for you. On the personal front, marriage will feel like a true blessing. Remedy: To strengthen positivity in the family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or place them in a mud pot at home.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.