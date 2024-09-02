Gemini: Today, you’ll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to enjoy yourself. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Plan something exciting and entertaining for later in the day. As work pressure increases, you might experience some mental stress, so make sure to unwind in the evening. Consider entering into partnerships with ambitious individuals. You may prefer spending time alone today rather than socializing and might use your free time to clean the house. However, your spouse may not be very supportive during challenging situations today. Remedy: Feeding fish will help make your love life more interesting.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7:15 pm to 8:20 pm