Gemini: Your health will improve as you spend joyful moments with others, but neglecting it could cause problems later. Be cautious while considering investment schemes today—look at them carefully before making any decision. It’s also a good day to reconnect with people you don’t meet often. Romance will be on your mind when you meet your partner. You will also find ample time for yourself, which you can use to fulfill personal wishes, read a book, or enjoy music. Married life will feel special as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and showers you with love. To avoid loneliness, step out and visit new places—it will uplift your mood. Remedy: Offer sweetened rice to the needy and poor to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.