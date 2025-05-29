Gemini: Your spouse’s cheerful mood may lift your spirits today. You might receive unexpected money from an unknown source, which could help ease some of your financial issues. However, someone at home may be upset with you if you’ve been neglecting household responsibilities. Romantic developments don't seem likely today. At work, you may have to take on more responsibilities. You might also feel inclined to spend your free time on religious or spiritual activities. Avoid getting involved in any unnecessary arguments. Later in the day, your spouse may say something hurtful on purpose, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: For a happier love life, try wearing white-coloured clothes when meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.