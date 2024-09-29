Gemini: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain lost energy. Today, you might experience a constant outflow of money, which could make it hard to save or accumulate wealth. However, your friends will be very helpful and supportive. There may be some emotional challenges related to love today. It will be a busy and socially active day for you, and people around you will seek your advice and agree with your opinions. While spending time alone can be beneficial, you might become anxious (worried or uneasy) about something on your mind. It’s recommended to talk to an experienced person (someone who has more knowledge or practice) and share your concerns. You may notice someone showing a little too much interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: For better financial stability, bundle seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in an isolated place.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.