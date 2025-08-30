Gemini: Your health will remain stable despite a busy schedule. Financial concerns may find resolution today, bringing you some welcome gains. Be cautious not to disclose personal or confidential matters. Your soulmate will have you in their thoughts throughout the day. Spending time at home watching a movie or match with your siblings will strengthen your bond and fill the day with warmth. The romantic charm of rain will bring moments of bliss with your life partner. For traders and businesspeople, profits today may feel like a long-cherished dream coming true. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by feeding green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.45 pm.