Gemini: Work pressure from seniors and tensions at home may cause stress and affect your focus today. However, new income opportunities may come through people you know. It’s a good day to perform rituals or take part in auspicious ceremonies at home. But your low mood might worry your spouse. Despite this, the day holds potential—you could make solid plans for a better and more successful future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening might disrupt those plans. There’s also a chance your spouse may feel hurt if they learn about something from your past. Overall, worries may stop you from fully enjoying the day. Remedy: Wearing a copper or gold bangle can help bring more harmony and happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 9 pm.