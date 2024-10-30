Gemini: Balance physical education with mental and moral development for well-rounded growth—after all, a healthy mind lives in a healthy body. Avoid overspending and stay away from risky financial schemes. Open communication and cooperation can strengthen your bond with your spouse. A special friend may offer comfort when you need it most. Rivals at work will face the consequences of their actions today. If you're traveling, take extra care of your belongings. Your spouse will be full of energy and affection, making the day extra special. Remedy: For steady financial growth, regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.