Gemini: Your mind will be open to positivity and good experiences today. Financial gains may come from your mother's side, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. Children may lend a helping hand with household tasks, making your day easier. Express your love and warmth by placing flowers near your window. Surrounding yourself with influential people can significantly boost your career growth. Favorable planetary alignments will bring numerous reasons for happiness today. A delightful surprise may enhance your marital bliss. Remedy: Incorporate mustard, sunflower/safflower oil, and black grams into your daily diet for career growth and success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.