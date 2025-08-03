Gemini: Don’t ignore stress—it’s becoming as serious a health threat as smoking or alcohol. Take steps to manage it before it affects your well-being. Financially, you may receive income from more than one source today. At home, your children might create a situation that seems bigger than it actually is. Make sure to check the facts before reacting. There’s a strong possibility you’ll meet someone today who truly touches your heart. This is an excellent day for business negotiations, especially with new clients. Travel, entertainment, and socialising may also be part of your plans. Married life could bring you exceptional happiness today—it might turn out to be one of your most memorable days together. Remedy: For better health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.