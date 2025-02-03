Gemini: Practising meditation and yoga will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. Financial gains are likely today, but increased expenses may make saving difficult. Trying to meet everyone's demands might leave you feeling overwhelmed. However, your love bond remains strong and unshakable. You will realize that your family's support plays a key role in your success at work. A pleasant trip will bring joy and satisfaction. Your partner may unintentionally do something wonderful, making the day truly memorable. Remedy: Share your food with elderly Brahmins to enhance your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5:30 pm.