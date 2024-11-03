Gemini: Attend a social gathering today to lift your mood. Be cautious with your belongings, as there is a risk of theft; safeguard your valuables. Your partner will be supportive, adding to the pleasant energy around you. The day will be filled with the warmth of love—cherish these moments, and don’t take your partner for granted. Staying on top of tasks will leave you with time for yourself at the end of the day, while procrastination only increases stress. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today, with love and good food adding to the joy. Remedy: Rahu brings positive energy through charity, creativity, and helpfulness. To enhance financial stability, find creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.