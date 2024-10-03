Gemini: Divine wisdom from a saintly figure will bring you peace and comfort. To build financial strength for the future, it's important to start saving money from today. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. Enjoy a candlelight meal with your loved one. Connect with experienced individuals today and learn from their insights. Try to control your mind, as you often get distracted and lose time—today could be one of those days. Your spouse may remind you of your teenage years, along with some mischievous memories. Remedy: For good health, donate a flag or banner at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.