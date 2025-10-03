Gemini: Engaging in sports or physical activities will help you maintain stamina and energy today. Some of you may receive financial gains through your children, and you’ll feel proud of their achievements. It’s also a good time to support your kids with their studies or assignments. A romantic candlelight meal with your partner will add warmth to the day. While casual conversations with acquaintances are fine, avoid revealing personal secrets, as it may lead to misplaced trust. Your spouse will express admiration and affection, strengthening your bond. However, eating outside food could upset your stomach, so stick to homemade meals for better digestion. Remedy: Feed wheat bread and milk to a black dog for peaceful sleep.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.