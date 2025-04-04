Gemini: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking, and avoid standing near anyone who is smoking, as it can seriously harm the unborn child. Investing in antiques and jewellery may bring good returns and financial growth. A dispute with a neighbour could spoil your mood, but try not to lose your temper — staying calm will prevent the situation from getting worse. Avoiding arguments and maintaining friendly relations is the best approach. You might receive an unexpected message that brings joy and sweet dreams. However, the day could also be stressful, with possible disagreements with close associates. On the brighter side, your partner will express deep romantic feelings today. Avoid showing off today, as it may create distance between you and your friends. Remedy: Feeding roti or bread to dogs can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.