Gemini: Strengthening your mental resilience is key to leading a fulfilling life. Today is a good time to invest in things that are likely to appreciate in value. Spend some quality time with your children in the evening—it will lift your spirits. In matters of love, avoid being too pushy. You may feel disappointed with your subordinates for not meeting expectations. Business-related travel will bring long-term benefits. However, your spouse may not be very supportive during challenging moments today. Remedy: To enjoy a harmonious and understanding love life, feed brown or reddish cows with jaggery and rotis.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.