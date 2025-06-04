Gemini: A day filled with joy and excitement awaits those stepping out for leisure. Financial gains are likely today, but sharing a portion through charity or donations will bring you inner peace. A close friend will offer strong support and encouragement. Your partner will go out of their way to make you feel loved and cherished. Some colleagues may silently disagree with how you handle key matters at work. If outcomes aren’t meeting your expectations, it might be time to reassess and adjust your approach. Taking a peaceful walk under the open sky and enjoying the fresh air will help keep you mentally calm and refreshed throughout the day. With your spouse, you'll share a truly memorable and beautiful experience. Remedy: Accept rice as a donation from your mother or an elderly woman, tie it in a white cloth, and keep it at home to attract professional success.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.