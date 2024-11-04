Gemini: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. Financial stability is important, so consider starting to save and invest now to prepare for tougher times. A visit to a religious site or a relative’s home is on the horizon. When out with your partner, be genuine in how you look and act. The tourism industry may hold promising career opportunities for you. This is a good time to pursue your ambitions and put in the effort—success is within reach. Though you’ll be busy, you'll find time in the evening for activities you enjoy. Married life will bring moments of happiness today. Remedy: For growth in your career or business, try wearing multi-coloured printed clothing.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.