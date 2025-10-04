Gemini: Your dedicated efforts, supported by your family’s timely help, will bring the results you’ve been hoping for. Continue working with the same enthusiasm to keep the momentum strong. Those running small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from loved ones today—guidance that could lead to financial gain. Your sharp wit and charm will make you stand out in social gatherings. However, romance may feel a little off today, and even thoughtful gestures or gifts might not have the desired effect. Make the most of your free time by meditating or focusing on peaceful activities that calm your mind. If the day feels uneventful, you can channel your energy into repairing or organizing things at home. Your spouse’s harsh words might upset you, but patience and understanding will help smooth things over. Remedy: Add a bit of red sandalwood to your bath water to promote steadiness and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.