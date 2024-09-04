Gemini: Harboring feelings of hatred can be harmful. It not only weakens your tolerance but also impairs your judgment and can create lasting rifts in relationships. Today, you will be able to earn money independently, without any assistance. Take the time to visit an unwell relative. You'll experience the sweet joys of love today. Success is within your reach if you make important changes gradually, one step at a time. You will enjoy a pleasant time with your spouse, though an old, unresolved issue might lead to a conflict. However, you could still end up spending a wonderful evening together. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for good health.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1:30 pm.