Gemini: Avoid raising your voice today—it’s important for your health and peace of mind. Financial gains are likely tonight, as previously lent money may return unexpectedly. Plan something fun and engaging for the latter half of the day to lift your spirits. You may feel the urge to open up to your partner about your struggles, but they might instead focus on their own concerns, leaving you feeling a bit disheartened. Despite a few setbacks, this day holds great potential—you may find yourself planning for a bright and successful future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening could throw your schedule off track. Even if things don’t go exactly as planned, you’ll still enjoy a warm and meaningful time with your spouse. You’ll also come to appreciate the joy of delicious food, as some delightful dishes might be prepared at home today. Remedy: For improved health and well-being, offer white flowers along with some money into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.