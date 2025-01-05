Gemini: Those looking to have fun will enjoy sheer pleasure and excitement today. An uninvited guest might show up at your home, and their presence could unexpectedly bring financial benefits. Improved understanding with your spouse will create a happy, peaceful, and prosperous atmosphere at home. Personal advice from someone close may help strengthen your relationships further. Stay focused on your work to achieve success and recognition. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll manage to find time for yourself after completing important tasks, though it may not go exactly as planned. Expect to receive special attention from your spouse, making your day even more delightful. Remedy: Keep peacock feathers at home to promote a thriving business or career.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3 pm.