Gemini: Exercise caution while driving today, especially around turns, as someone else's carelessness could lead to trouble. Any investment related to your home is likely to bring good returns. You’ll enjoy pleasant moments with family and friends. If there’s a lingering dispute, this is the right time to resolve it—waiting longer might make it harder. Be straightforward and honest in your approach. Your focus and determination will be recognised and appreciated. You often feel overwhelmed by social interactions and seek time alone. Fortunately, today will offer you the peace and personal space you crave. However, your spouse might spend more time with friends than with you, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion robe) to the idol of Lord Hanuman to bring positivity and strength.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.