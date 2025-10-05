Gemini: Your confidence will be high today, paving the way for progress and success. Extra income should ideally be invested in real estate for long-term benefits. Minor disagreements with family members may arise, but try not to let them disturb your peace of mind. A planned outing or date may not go as expected, leading to some disappointment. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve favorable outcomes today, while working professionals will have the chance to showcase their full potential at the workplace. Family members might share their concerns with you, but you’ll prefer spending your free time doing something you enjoy. Make an effort to surprise your partner regularly — it will keep the relationship warm and prevent feelings of neglect. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.