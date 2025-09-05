Gemini: Work pressure and disagreements at home may cause stress today. The Moon’s position indicates chances of unnecessary expenses, so be mindful with money. If you want to build wealth, discuss financial planning with your spouse or parents. Your busy involvement with office work could create some tension in your married life. However, your partner’s affection will also fill you with energy and joy. You can pleasantly surprise your spouse by putting work aside and spending quality time together. A sweet surprise from your beloved is also on the cards. But sometimes, staying apart is better than meeting—today, a meeting may lead to arguments. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.