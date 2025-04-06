Gemini: A friend may challenge your patience and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and make decisions with a clear and rational mind. On the financial front, things look good — you may clear off debts or ongoing loans. Try to spend your free time with children, even if it means going the extra mile. Their company will bring you joy. Your partner will fill your day with romantic happiness, even though work pressure might weigh on your mind. However, you may feel a bit let down if the recognition or rewards you were hoping for get delayed. Time is valuable, so use it wisely to reach your goals. At the same time, remember that being flexible and spending quality time with your family is equally important. An old friend might reconnect, bringing back lovely memories with your life partner. Remedy: For success in your professional life, accept whatever happens as a blessing from God and stay humble.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.