Gemini: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong today, which may allow you to take part in a sports competition. You might have a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters, but your calm and composed nature will help resolve the issue peacefully. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive results and help ease tensions at home. If you're going on a date, try to avoid sensitive or controversial topics. If your partner breaks a promise, don’t take it personally—have an open conversation to clear the air. It’s best not to reveal too much about your feelings today. Your spouse’s poor health could interfere with your work schedule, but you'll manage to handle things efficiently. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle is believed to enhance harmony and affection in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.