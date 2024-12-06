Gemini: Don’t let tricky situations upset you. Just as salt enhances the flavour of food, occasional challenges help you appreciate happiness. To lift your spirits, consider attending a social gathering. Be cautious with your finances today—overspending or misplacing your wallet is possible, and carelessness might lead to losses. Spend quality time with those who genuinely care for you, as it will bring comfort. Your love life might take an exciting turn today, with your partner bringing up the topic of marriage. Take time to think through all aspects before making a decision. If you’ve been busy, you may finally get some alone time, though a household task could take up much of it. Later, expect a heartfelt conversation with your spouse that will strengthen your bond. Happiness resides within you—you just need to look inward to find it. Remedy: To enhance your financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.